Thyme RT @breakingweather: Assuming #Sally maintains its current forecast track and speed, the first of a few landfalls will be over the marshlan… 5 minutes ago FLEXTConstruct Looks like the gulf coast is about to get another one. Sally looks like it is gaining strength.… https://t.co/C4bHOuXTSC 6 minutes ago Tina Chirinos RT @philklotzbach: Tropical Storm #Sally is forecast to intensify to #hurricane strength by tonight. If that forecast verifies, Sally would… 9 minutes ago News Prime 101 RT @SABCNews: Tropical storm Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday before becoming a hurricane as it heads toward… 10 minutes ago Casey Davenport RT @DrKimWood: As of 10am CDT today, 2020 has joined the ranks of seasons with 4 simultaneous over-water TCs of at least tropical storm str… 12 minutes ago Just a Person “While we ultimately don't know where Sally will make landfall, much of Southeast Louisiana is in the storm's cone… https://t.co/Q1RnyZIh7I 13 minutes ago Brad6900 RT @JimProeller: Take #Sally seriously. Tune into @accuweather for the latest @breakingweather news. https://t.co/WCiXKMIG5T 13 minutes ago Kim Wood As of 10am CDT today, 2020 has joined the ranks of seasons with 4 simultaneous over-water TCs of at least tropical… https://t.co/rafFdQzzfj 16 minutes ago