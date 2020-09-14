Global  
 

WHO reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 infections

CTV News Monday, 14 September 2020
Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during the autumn months, the World Health Organization warned on Monday, as the number of daily infections around the world reached a record high.
Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested [Video]

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested

After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
India sees global record in new coronavirus cases [Video]

India sees global record in new coronavirus cases

India reported more than 90,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and is set to pass Brazil on Monday to become the world's second worst affected country by total infections. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections

 The largest increases in new infections were reported in India, the US and Brazil, the agency said.
BBC News Also reported by •RTTNewsWorldNewsTamworth HeraldDeutsche WelleIndiaTimes

India marks new record with 97,570 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

India marks new record with 97,570 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours New Delhi, Sep 12 (efe-epa).- India continues to break its own daily record of confirmed Covid-19 cases with 97,570 fresh infections registered in the last 24...
WorldNews Also reported by •MENAFN.com

News24.com | India tops four million virus cases as pandemic rages

 India has become the third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the pandemic showed no...
News24 Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNews

