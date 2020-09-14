WHO reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 infections
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during the autumn months, the World Health Organization warned on Monday, as the number of daily infections around the world reached a record high.
India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..
India has become the third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the pandemic showed no... News24 Also reported by •IndiaTimes •WorldNews
Tweets about this
Melanie Nagy RT @CTVNews: WHO reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 infections https://t.co/XmZZEFkyQ4 4 minutes ago
Yvonne Owens BBC News - Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections https://t.co/9oPZt87rCy 18 minutes ago
rbodpr BBC News - Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections https://t.co/L8Xj1jvwY7 19 minutes ago
CTV News WHO reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 infections https://t.co/XmZZEFkyQ4 23 minutes ago
DonSpirit WHO reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases https://t.co/TJaZl1uQrZ 43 minutes ago
Dion Kobussen RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections https://t.co/EnRqT1iXHb 48 minutes ago
Theresa Travis RT @SocialistVoice: World Health Organisation reports record jump in new global coronavirus infections in single day
A total of 307,930 ca… 57 minutes ago
Saheem Saidu BBC News - Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections https://t.co/Toeqb0UdHj 1 hour ago