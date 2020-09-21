Russia's coronavirus drug priced at a level close to minimum salary

Global  
 

PRAVDA Monday, 21 September 2020
The manufacturer of the Russian coronavirus drug, Coronavir R-Pharm, announced that its drug would be sold in retail at a price of 11,550 rubles ($160).The general director of Promomed Company, which produces another coronavirus drug, Areplivir, announced that their drug would be sold at 12,320 rubles.Russia's coronavirus drug Areplivir will appear in pharmacies from September 21. "We were not able to deliver the drug to all pharmacies in the country in a month, because we actually received the permanent registration certificate yesterday and we have to print output parameters on the packaging," Promomed general director Andrey Mladentsev said. He added that there would be no restrictions imposed on the circulation of the drug, except for recommendations from physicians as it is a prescription drug. It is recommended to start using Areplivir in the first 24 hours after the appearance of signs of the coronavirus infection.The Russian Ministry of Health allowed the use of Coronavir and Areplivir drugs for outpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus. The active ingredient in the two drugs is the same - favipiravir, which is said to block the multiplication of the virus.Earlier it was reported that favipiravir-based drugs were used in Japan to treat severe forms of influenza. Japan subsequently abandoned the use of those drugs after it was concluded that they cause deformities in children if the drugs were taken by their parents before conception.
