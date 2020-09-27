|
|
|
Officer hurt, suspect detained after police station shooting in Los Angeles
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A police officer was hurt in a shooting at a Los Angeles police station late Saturday, and a suspect is in custody.
|
|
|
|