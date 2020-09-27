Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officer hurt, suspect detained after police station shooting in Los Angeles

CTV News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A police officer was hurt in a shooting at a Los Angeles police station late Saturday, and a suspect is in custody.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Car drives through Los Angeles protesters

Car drives through Los Angeles protesters 00:45

 At least one person was injured when a vehicle ran into a small crowd ofpeople protesting against police brutality in Los Angeles on Thursday night,authorities said.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

KCPD officer shoots man near Swope Parkway [Video]

KCPD officer shoots man near Swope Parkway

A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot a man in the area of East 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:19Published
Anti-Masker Mom Tased, Arrested At Son's School Football Game [Video]

Anti-Masker Mom Tased, Arrested At Son's School Football Game

Ohio's Marietta City School District is serious about the wearing of masks at school athletic events. Very serious. In fact, CNN reports a Logan, Ohio woman was tased and arrested for refusing to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Cop: I Was Shot! Other Cops: Um, You Shot Yourself [Video]

Cop: I Was Shot! Other Cops: Um, You Shot Yourself

Louisiana police officer John Goulart Jr. said he was ambushed and shot while on duty last weekend. But now, Newser reports the 25-year-old officer has been arrested because local authorities say he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

LAPD officer injured after shooting inside station, authorities say

 An officer-involved shooting occurred at a Los Angeles Police Department station late Saturday, authorities said.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this