Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US President Donald Trump paid only Rs 55,182 in 2016-17 as income tax: Reports

Zee News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
However, Donald Trump denied the report and called it as 'fake news' and said he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up'

Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up' 00:26

 President Donald Trump says the New York Times report was "made up," and has once again claimed he cannot release his returns because he is under audit -- which does not stop him from releasing them publicly.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' [Video]

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake [Video]

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake

The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
New York Times Reports President Trump Has Paid Very Little In Federal Taxes [Video]

New York Times Reports President Trump Has Paid Very Little In Federal Taxes

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump has paid very little in federal taxes and is hundreds of millions of dollars in debt. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: NY Times Bombshell Reveals Trump Paid Only $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2016 and 2017

BREAKING: NY Times Bombshell Reveals Trump Paid Only $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2016 and 2017 On Sunday, the NYT published a report regarding President Donald Trump's income taxes after having reviewed over two decades of his financial records.
Mediaite Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldeuronewsSBS

5 takeaways from NY Times report on Trump's tax returns

 WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York Times report that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House — and, thanks...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •SOHHCTV Newseuronews

US President Donald Trump avoided tax for years, report finds

 President Donald Trump paid little or no federal income tax for years before becoming president, according to a New York Times report. The revelations come just...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SOHHNews24New Zealand HeraldeuronewsSBS

Tweets about this