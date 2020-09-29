Michael Flynn's lawyer admits discussing his criminal case with Trump
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The lead attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday admitted to a federal judge that she has discussed her client's ongoing criminal case with the president, an extraordinary admission that raises questions about political interference.
