Michael Flynn's lawyer admits discussing his criminal case with Trump

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The lead attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday admitted to a federal judge that she has discussed her client's ongoing criminal case with the president, an extraordinary admission that raises questions about political interference.
