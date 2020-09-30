British Lawmakers Advance Bill Allowing Brexit Cancellation Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoBritain's House of Commons approved legislation Tuesday allowing ministers to renege on a Brexit deal with the European Union.



Lawmakers say it's a necessary additional clause.



They say it keeps trade flowing after the transition ends and would only be used if a deal on Northern Ireland's border can't be... Watch VideoBritain's House of Commons approved legislation Tuesday allowing ministers to renege on a Brexit deal with the European Union.Lawmakers say it's a necessary additional clause.They say it keeps trade flowing after the transition ends and would only be used if a deal on Northern Ireland's border can't be 👓 View full article

