Tennessee Titans Report No Positive COVID-19 Tests Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAccording to multiple reports, The NFL's Tennessee Titans have reported no positive COVID-19 tests for two consecutive days, meaning they could return to practice by as early as Wednesday.



The Titans were the league's first outbreak of the season with 20 players and personnel testing positive for the virus since... Watch VideoAccording to multiple reports, The NFL's Tennessee Titans have reported no positive COVID-19 tests for two consecutive days, meaning they could return to practice by as early as Wednesday.The Titans were the league's first outbreak of the season with 20 players and personnel testing positive for the virus since 👓 View full article