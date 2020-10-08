Hurricane Delta approaching US after making landfall at Mexico
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () After making a landfall in *Mexico's* Yucatan Peninsula, hurricane Delta is now heading towards the *US* Gulf Coast.
According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday night, a hurricane watch has been issued for areas stretching from High Island, Texas, to Grand Isle, Louisiana, CNN...
Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.