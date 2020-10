Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Boarded windows and empty sidewalks made parts of Louisiana's Acadiana region look like empty movie sets as major Hurricane Delta roared ever closer to the U.S. Gulf coast, apparently on track to smash into the same southwestern part of the state where Hurricane Laura blasted ashore six weeks ago. 👓 View full article