You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources French MPs approve return of looted artefacts to Benin, Senegal



French legislators have unanimously passed a law to allow the return of 27 African antiques stolen from Senegal and Benin about 150 years ago. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published 2 days ago French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation



French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:53 Published 4 days ago Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury



CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this