Debate Commission Cancels Second Presidential Debate

Newsy Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Debate Commission Cancels Second Presidential DebateWatch VideoThe second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden has been cancelled.

The Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the Florida debate Friday after President Trump declined to participate.

Due to the president's recent COVID-19 diagnosis — organizers decided to move the Oct. 15th debate to...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Trump Campaign Statement On Virtual Debate

WEB EXTRA: Trump Campaign Statement On Virtual Debate 00:30

 The debate commission announced the second 2020 presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, will be virtual. President Trump said “I’m not gonna waste my time on a virtual debate” and his campaign released a statement that he will “do a rally instead.”

