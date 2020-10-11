|
North Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
North Korea unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB) at a military parade Saturday, showing off its long-range weapons...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
North Korea unveils huge new 'missile' 01:48
North Korea has shown off what appears to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile during an early morning military parade.
