|
|
|
Rick Renteria fired by White Sox after leading them to playoffs
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
After leading the Chicago White Sox to their first postseason appearance since 2008, manager Rick Renteria has “agreed to part ways”...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
White Sox Clinch Playoff Spot
The most fun White Sox team in years is now also the first to clinch a spot in the playoffs in 12 years.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:59Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|