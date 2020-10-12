Global  
 

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un breaks down in tears and apologises for 'failures' during military parade

Monday, 12 October 2020
North Korea's Kim Jong-Un breaks down in tears and apologises for 'failures' during military paradeNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has broken down in tears and apologised to his people during a military parade in Pyongyang. Kim removed his glasses and wiped away tears during his address, saying: "Our people have placed trust,...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses 02:36

 Unusual predawn parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the governing Workers’ Party.

