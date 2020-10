Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Watch VideoCristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer star to test positive for COVID-19.



On Tuesday, the Portuguese soccer federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms.



He tested positive while he was with his country's national team, but he doesn't know how he got infected.



Ronaldo... Watch VideoCristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer star to test positive for COVID-19.On Tuesday, the Portuguese soccer federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms.He tested positive while he was with his country's national team, but he doesn't know how he got infected.Ronaldo 👓 View full article