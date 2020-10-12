Global  
 

'Please Like Me?': Donald Trump Begs Suburban Women to Vote for Him at Pennsylvania Rally

Upworthy Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
"I saved your damn neighborhood, okay?" the president said.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Please like me', Donald Trump urges suburban women

'Please like me', Donald Trump urges suburban women 01:09

 US President Donald Trump has used a rally in Pennsylvania to urge suburbanwomen to vote for him. In his second rally since contracting the coronavirus,Mr Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands packed in tightlyand mostly without masks. Touting his elimination of a federal rule...

President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?' [Video]

President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania claiming he would keep their communities safe.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?' [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night (October 13), claiming he would keep their communities safe.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
White Women In Pennsylvania Abandon Trump [Video]

White women in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, are abandoning President Donald Trump for his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:48Published

'Would you please like me?' Trump appeals to suburban women during Pennsylvania rally

 Just more than a week after leaving the hospital, Trump added rallies in Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida to his campaign schedule this week.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite Business Insider Upworthy

In battleground Pennsylvania, meet some of the suburban women who could decide Donald Trump's fate

 There's a movement growing in the suburbs of Pennsylvania that could hand the battleground state to Joe Biden and the Democrats. Republican women, disaffected...
CBC.ca


