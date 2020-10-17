Macron Says Killing Of ‘Beheaded’ French Teacher An ‘Islamist Terrorist Attack’ Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher murdered in a Parisian suburb on Friday was “assassinated because he taught his students freedom of expression.” The killing is being investigated by anti-terrorism police.



