Macron Says Killing Of ‘Beheaded’ French Teacher An ‘Islamist Terrorist Attack’

Eurasia Review Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher murdered in a Parisian suburb on Friday was "assassinated because he taught his students freedom of expression." The killing is being investigated by anti-terrorism police.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'

 French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack" against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb on Friday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism. The teacher had discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class.

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in..

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

 French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb.
 A middle school history teacher was knifed to death near the school where earlier this month he had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad ,...
 French officials have said an 18-year-old refugee originally from the Russian republic of Chechnya beheaded a teacher in suburban Paris. The French president has...
