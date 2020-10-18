Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchanging Accusations Of Violating Humanitarian Truce Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other Sunday of violating a new humanitarian cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, just hours after it took effect.



In a Twitter message early Sunday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of violating the new cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region by firing artillery... 👓 View full article

