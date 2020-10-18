Global  
 

Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchanging Accusations Of Violating Humanitarian Truce

Eurasia Review Sunday, 18 October 2020
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other Sunday of violating a new humanitarian cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, just hours after it took effect.

In a Twitter message early Sunday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of violating the new cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region by firing artillery...
