|
|
|
Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchanging Accusations Of Violating Humanitarian Truce
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other Sunday of violating a new humanitarian cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, just hours after it took effect.
In a Twitter message early Sunday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of violating the new cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region by firing artillery...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal
On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed..
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:25Published
Tweets about this
|