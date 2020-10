You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Millersville Police officers accuse chief of tampering with ongoing investigation into assistant chief



Millersville police officers say they’re being told not to cooperate with an investigation into their assistant police chief, who is the center of a domestic assault investigation. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:01 Published 3 hours ago Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp Battling COVID-19 Pneumonia: 'It Has Never Been More Real To Me Than Now'



Chief Kemp said he's sharing his private battle publicly to let people know how dangerous the virus can be. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago Arlington Names 5 Finalists For New Police Chief, Community Forum Scheduled



The City of Arlington announced a list of five finalists Monday for the police chief position after receiving 74 applications from across the country. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this