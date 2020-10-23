'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' is a valentine to his fans and the E Street Band
Friday, 23 October 2020
3 hours ago) "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" is a valentine to his fans, an ode to friendship and a celebration of the E Street Band.
