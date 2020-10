You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count



The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:01 Published 12 hours ago New recreation trail near Nevada-Arizona state line



A new national recreation trail is being created near the Nevada-Arizona state line. The Mohave Water Trail runs along 76 miles of the Colorado River within Lake Mead National Recreation area. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 23 hours ago Intimidating Emails Linked To Iran



After many voters in several states, including Florida received 'Vote for Trump or else' intimidating emails, US officials accused Iran of being behind the electronic correspondence. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this