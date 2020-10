You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S.



[NFA] Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it had tracked and eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in North America. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US crews vacuum 'murder hornets' out of Washington nest Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.The state...

New Zealand Herald 4 hours ago





Tweets about this