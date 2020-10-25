|
|
|
Tropical storm Zeta forms, could reach US Gulf Coast by midweek
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
A tropical depression east of Mexico strengthened Sunday morning into Tropical Storm Zeta and could reach the US Gulf Coast by midweek.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Roofing Tips | Tracking the Tropics Quick Tip
ABC Action News is helping you to be prepared before a storm strikes Tampa Bay. Check out these tips for what you need to know about your roof, both before and after a storm from Noland's Roofing.
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34Published
|
Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast
The powerful Category 3 storm is expected to make landfall in just a matter of hours with powerful winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge. CBS News' David Begnaud reports from Louisiana.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, forecast to become hurricane and track toward Gulf Coast
The latest tropical storm during a record-tying 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed Sunday morning and may present a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this...
FOXNews.com
|
Tropical Storm Zeta Forecast To Become Hurricane, Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast
Local online newspaper for North Escambia County Florida, Pensacola, Walnut Hill, Bratt, McDavid, Molino, Century, Cantonment, Atmore,...
Upworthy
Tweets about this
|