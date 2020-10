Iggy Azalea Announces Split from Playboi Carti, Shares First Pics of Their Son Onyx Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The "Fancy" rapper alluded to her updated relationship status on Friday before confirming it through her Instagram Stories the following day. 👓 View full article

