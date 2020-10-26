Melbourne, Australia, Lifts Lockdown After Recording Zero New Cases Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Watch VideoLockdown restrictions have been lifted in Melbourne, Australia, as the city records no new cases for the first time in more than four months.



The premier of Victoria said: "Now is the time to open up. Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course. Now is the time to thank every single... Watch VideoLockdown restrictions have been lifted in Melbourne, Australia, as the city records no new cases for the first time in more than four months.The premier of Victoria said: "Now is the time to open up. Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course. Now is the time to thank every single 👓 View full article

