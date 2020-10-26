Global
Vin Scully watches as Dodgers inch toward World Series title
Vin Scully watches as Dodgers inch toward World Series title
Monday, 26 October 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Vin Scully, like most other Dodgers followers, watches the World Series from home and wonders what's taking his favorite team so long to win it.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
15 hours ago
Kershaw dominant again, has Dodgers on brink of title
01:18
What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale was on hand for yet another strong post season performance from Clayton Kershaw who now has the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from a World Series title.
Vin Scully eager for Dodgers World Series win: 'What's taking them so long?'
Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully predicts the Dodgers will end their title drought vs. Rays. "I would be totally and completely shocked if they lost."
USATODAY.com
6 hours ago
