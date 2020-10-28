Global  
 

Melania 'repulsed' by Donald Trump, former aide Omarosa claims

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Melania 'repulsed' by Donald Trump, former aide Omarosa claimsAn insider close to the Trumps has made a string of sensational allegations about their marriage in a new tell-all book.Omarosa Manigault Newman first met Donald Trump and Melania Knauss back in 2004 when she appeared on reality...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event

Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event 00:28

 On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held an online campaign event. During the event he very-clearly mixes up President Donald Trump and former President George Bush. At the event Biden warned against "four more years of George" when telling people why they should vote for him. It's...

