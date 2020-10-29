Global  
 

France and Germany Lock Down as Second Coronavirus Wave Grows

NYTimes.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The new steps are the toughest since the spring and follow added restrictions in Spain and Italy aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and easing the strain on hospitals.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge 02:17

 Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown. Gavino Garay reports.

