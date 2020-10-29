|
Isolated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces many foes as virus surges
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
All politicians have opponents, but Boris Johnson's list is exceptional.Amid a global pandemic, Britain's Prime Minister is battling the European Union, a resurgent political Opposition, angry English mayors and a beloved football...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Channel migrants: Deaths should be 'a wake-up call' for those in powerThe deaths of two children and two adults after a migrant boat sank off the coast of northern France should serve as a "wake-up call" to those in power,..
WorldNews
Covid-19 coronavirus: Senior Tories urge Boris Johnson to cut quarantine to five daysQuarantine periods in Britain should be slashed to just five days by using Covid-19 testing that would catch nearly nine in 10 cases, senior Tory MPs say.The..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson encourages Scott Morrison to back 'ambitious' targets to reach net zero emissionsBoris Johnson stressed the need to take strong action on climate change and highlighted that driving economic growth and reducing emissions could go..
SBS
What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:43Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Sweden opposes Brussels proposal for EU minimum wage guarantee
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50Published
EU rings in stock listing of 'social bond' with resounding success
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:40Published
Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this