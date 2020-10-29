|
Breonna Taylor's Mother Wants New Grand Jury, Independent Prosecutor
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoBreonna Taylor's mother is asking for her daughter's case to be presented again, this time by an independent prosecutor, before a new grand jury.
She says Kentucky's attorney general mishandled the original case.
In September, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury decided not to indict the...
|
|
|
