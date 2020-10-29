Breonna Taylor's Mother Wants New Grand Jury, Independent Prosecutor Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoBreonna Taylor's mother is asking for her daughter's case to be presented again, this time by an independent prosecutor, before a new grand jury.



She says Kentucky's attorney general mishandled the original case.



In September, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury decided not to indict the


