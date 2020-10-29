|
Supreme Court moves in Pennsylvania and North Carolina set up potential post-election court fight over mail-in ballots
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count ballots received after Election Day, victories for...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC 01:28
U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.
