Supreme Court moves in Pennsylvania and North Carolina set up potential post-election court fight over mail-in ballots

Upworthy Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count ballots received after Election Day, victories for...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC 01:28

 U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.

Potential for election to be contested [Video]

Potential for election to be contested

We are seeing record early voting numbers, but that doesn't mean we'll know the election results right away. Lawyers say it could take time to count all the mail in ballots.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published
Supreme Court: North Carolina Ballots Can Be Received And Counted Up To 9 Days After Election Day [Video]

Supreme Court: North Carolina Ballots Can Be Received And Counted Up To 9 Days After Election Day

The SCOTUS says that mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on November 12 to be counted in the 2020 Election. KCAL9's Tom Wait reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:56Published
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Ballots In Pa. To Be Counted Up To 3 Days After Election [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Ballots In Pa. To Be Counted Up To 3 Days After Election

The Supreme Court has rejected Republican requests to block extended ballots past Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published

2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden, in Tampa on Same Day, Will Offer Voters Close-Up Contrast

 For the two candidates, whose paths have rarely crossed during the campaign, the Florida visit is an opportunity to highlight differences. The Supreme Court will...
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett

Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett Voting rights advocates expressed cautious optimism after the Supreme Court on Monday left intact Pennsylvania’s mail-ballot extension, but their enthusiasm...
WorldNews


