Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK's Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning anti-Semitism report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party and has had the whip removed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published
Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality

Former Labour leader and MP for Islington North speaks at a virtual rally forthe Socialist Campaign Group. The former Labour leader called for an end tohealth inequality.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-lockdown rally in Leicester [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-lockdown rally in Leicester

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Leicester, UK on Sunday (September 13). A small crowd of protesters had gathered to hear Piers..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after anti-Semitism report

 Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he made following a report into the party's handling of...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldThe ArgusMediaiteBusiness InsiderBelfast TelegraphNews24Jerusalem PostHaaretz

Labour guilty of 'unlawful acts of harassment' against Jews, UK gov't watchdog says

 Report based on hundreds of testimonies and cases finds that the party failed to address antisemitic behavior in its ranks under leadership of Jeremy Corbyn
Haaretz


Tweets about this