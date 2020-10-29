|
|
|
UK's Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning anti-Semitism report
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party and has had the whip removed.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:21Published
|
Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality
Former Labour leader and MP for Islington North speaks at a virtual rally forthe Socialist Campaign Group. The former Labour leader called for an end tohealth inequality.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|