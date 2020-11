Alan Williams RT @NewsHour: An attack by multiple gunmen in Vienna, Austria, left at least one person dead and several others wounded late Monday, in wha… 1 minute ago Tas Dionisakos RT @anadoluagency: At least 1 killed, 15 wounded in Vienna attack https://t.co/NgIkQQwGYK https://t.co/KGtNzln8df 5 minutes ago Abdlmhiman Shakhki RT @H24News_: At least one person has been killed and several more wounded - some seriously - after shootings in central Vienna, police say… 8 minutes ago Alberto Rommanov Police confirm at least one killed, several wounded in suspected terrorist shooting in Vienna. https://t.co/PcwKbFyaPW 13 minutes ago CHECKUPDATETV.COM Vienna Shooting: At Least One Killed, Several wounded in Suspected Terror Attack in Vienna https://t.co/cMIfChIHdO 15 minutes ago Bryan S. Myrick RT @seattletimes: An attack by multiple gunmen in Vienna left at least one person dead and several others wounded late Monday, officials sa… 21 minutes ago いしたにみさお Austria: At least one killed, several wounded in Vienna shooting https://t.co/9KtIiYWeyZ @AJEnglishより 21 minutes ago Shujaat Hussain Abbasi Police confirm at least one killed, several wounded in suspected terrorist shooting in Vienna. 24 minutes ago