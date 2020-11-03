Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter, Facebook, Google To Combat Election Day Misinformation

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Twitter, Facebook, Google To Combat Election Day MisinformationBy Michelle Quinn

As U.S. voters wait to hear who the next president will be, Twitter, Facebook, Google and other internet firms will be busy doing something else: Monitoring their sites and deciding if and when to stop the spread of misinformation. 

After the 2016 U.S. election, in which internet firms were criticized...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Facebook, Twitter make election-related suspensions

Facebook, Twitter make election-related suspensions 01:44

 Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday suspended several recently created right-leaning news accounts for violating their policies. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Social Media Platforms Tackle Fake News and Misinformation [Video]

Social Media Platforms Tackle Fake News and Misinformation

Social media platforms are ramping up efforts to crack down on the spread of fake news, particularly as misinformation campaigns go into overdrive ahead of Election Day. Cheddar's Nora Ali and JD..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:10Published
Stocks rebound with tech in the lead [Video]

Stocks rebound with tech in the lead

U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
In-Depth: Can you trust social media for election information? [Video]

In-Depth: Can you trust social media for election information?

As the election nears, people will turn to social media for information. ABC 10News takes an In-Depth look at the changes Facebook and Twitter have made to ensure everything on their site is accurate.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a week before Election Day, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to face a grilling by Republican senators who accuse...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsmax

Wikipedia prepares for election day misinformation

 As the 2020 U.S. presidential election inches closer, much of the discourse around misinformation has centered on [INS: Facebook :INS] and [INS: Twitter...
Mashable

Twitter, Facebook, Google Brace For US Election Day

 Twitter, Facebook and others try to balance letting people express themselves while stopping misinformation about election
VOA News


Tweets about this