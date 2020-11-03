Global  
 

US election: FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to 'stay home'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US election: FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to 'stay home'Voters across the United States received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before election day urging them to "stay safe and stay home" - an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: FBI Investigates Robocalls Trying To Suppress, Intimidate Voters

FBI Investigates Robocalls Trying To Suppress, Intimidate Voters 00:35

 The FBI is investigating a series of suspicious robocalls and texts urging voters to 'stay home and stay safe' during the election. A senior cybersecurity official said Tuesday that such calls 'happen every election,' and are a tactic to intimidate and suppress voters. According to Business...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

People are getting robocalls telling them to 'stay safe and stay home'. The FBI is investigating.

 The FBI is investigating the a barrage of robocalls that have urged prospective voters to stay at home because of unsubstantiated safety concern.
USATODAY.com

Election hoax spreading through text messages in Michigan

 Illustrator by Alex Castro / The Verge

A text message campaign is targeting people in Michigan with misinformation about “ballot sensor issues.”..
The Verge

Trump adviser on FBI's Clinton email probe

 News that the FBI has discovered new emails related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server has rocked the presidential race with only 11..
CBS News

U.S. braces for possible Election Day violence and unrest

 Officials will be monitoring events across the country from a command center at FBI headquarters.
CBS News

