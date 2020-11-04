US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress member

Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display



The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.

