Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress member

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years old.Cawthorn defeated 62-year-old Democrat Moe Davis – a retired Air Force...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Madison Cawthorn Politician in North Carolina, US

Republican Madison Cawthorn reacts to becoming youngest member of Congress: 'Cry more, lib.'

 The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."
 
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison

 Mr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
NYTimes.com

QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Headed to Congress

 Marjorie Taylor Greene’s victory in Georgia underscores an uncomfortable truth for Republicans: The 2020 election brought QAnon into their party.
NYTimes.com

Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election Bid

 Ms. Shalala, who served as the secretary of health and human services under President Bill Clinton, lost her rematch against a Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar,..
NYTimes.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress

 John Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News

Sen. McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the..
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Madison Cawthorn Wins in North Carolina, Becoming Youngest Republican Elected to House

 The 25-year-old kept the solidly conservative seat in G.O.P. hands after his race had become unexpectedly competitive when he was accused of sexual misconduct..
NYTimes.com
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

How Masks, Hand Sanitizer and Covid-19 Have Affected the 2020 Election

 From Wisconsin to North Carolina, the latest surge of the coronavirus is spiraling, especially in battleground states.
NYTimes.com

Tight Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina

 Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina could be key to which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate. CBSN's "Red & Blue" spoke with Nick Ochsner from WBTV..
CBS News

Moe Davis Moe Davis American politician (born 1958)


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States


Air force Air force military branch for aerial warfare

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27. After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh. Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting. Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published
'Rudram' anti-radiation missile will detect any emitting elements: DRDO Chief [Video]

'Rudram' anti-radiation missile will detect any emitting elements: DRDO Chief

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy on October 14 said that 'Rudram' is an anti-radiation missile launched from an aircraft, which will be able to detect any emitting elemets. "It's an anti-radiation missile launched from an aircraft. When you release it, it'll be able to detect any emitting elements. You'll be able to lock on to that emitting elements and attack them. We need to do a couple of more trials to prove the complete system technologies, under various conditions. Once done, it goes into Air Force and it'll strengthen Air Force in attacking the enemies' emitting elements," said Reddy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display [Video]

Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State

North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State The race in North Carolina has not been called yet, and right as Fox News projected it looks very good for *Joe Biden*, the New York Times "needle" showed...
Mediaite Also reported by •NPR

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis faces off against Democrat Cal Cunningham in a competitive US Senate race in North Carolina

 Tillis, first elected in 2014, is up for a tough reelection battle against former state legislator Cunningham.
Business Insider

Madison Cawthorn Wins in North Carolina, Becoming Youngest Republican Elected to House

 The 25-year-old kept the solidly conservative seat in G.O.P. hands after his race had become unexpectedly competitive when he was accused of sexual misconduct...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this