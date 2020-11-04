US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress member
US President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years old.Cawthorn defeated 62-year-old Democrat Moe Davis – a retired Air Force...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Madison Cawthorn Politician in North Carolina, US
Republican Madison Cawthorn reacts to becoming youngest member of Congress: 'Cry more, lib.'The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime HarrisonMr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
NYTimes.com
QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Headed to CongressMarjorie Taylor Greene’s victory in Georgia underscores an uncomfortable truth for Republicans: The 2020 election brought QAnon into their party.
NYTimes.com
Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election BidMs. Shalala, who served as the secretary of health and human services under President Bill Clinton, lost her rematch against a Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar,..
NYTimes.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of CongressJohn Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News
Sen. McConnell wins 7th term in KentuckyRepublican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the..
USATODAY.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Madison Cawthorn Wins in North Carolina, Becoming Youngest Republican Elected to HouseThe 25-year-old kept the solidly conservative seat in G.O.P. hands after his race had become unexpectedly competitive when he was accused of sexual misconduct..
NYTimes.com
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
How Masks, Hand Sanitizer and Covid-19 Have Affected the 2020 ElectionFrom Wisconsin to North Carolina, the latest surge of the coronavirus is spiraling, especially in battleground states.
NYTimes.com
Tight Senate races in Georgia and North CarolinaSenate races in Georgia and North Carolina could be key to which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate. CBSN's "Red & Blue" spoke with Nick Ochsner from WBTV..
CBS News
Moe Davis American politician (born 1958)
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Air force military branch for aerial warfare
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
'Rudram' anti-radiation missile will detect any emitting elements: DRDO Chief
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this