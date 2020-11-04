Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden, live results

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden, live resultsFollow the whole US election in real time on our interactive map. Click on the buttons at the top to choose the contest you want to follow, such as the presidency, Congress and the Senate. Then click on a state or even a county for...
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Biden's lead tops 20,000 in Wisconsin with few votes left to be counted

Biden's lead tops 20,000 in Wisconsin with few votes left to be counted 00:31

 Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in Wisconsin's election results has topped 20,000 with only a few votes left to be counted.

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? [Video]

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle? Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour? Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:36Published

Trump and Biden campaign responses post-Election Day

 The presidential race remains up in the air with the vote count still going on in several battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy and..
CBS News
US election: EU calls for calm, as Trump and Biden battle it out [Video]

US election: EU calls for calm, as Trump and Biden battle it out

The EU has called for calm and patience, amid a tightly contested US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:48Published

Who will win the Senate? [Video]

Who will win the Senate?

As with the presidency, the Senate race this election cycle is too close tocall. We take a look at why it is important.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Democrats see "narrowing" path to Senate majority as some races remain undecided

 As Americans anxiously await the results of the presidential election, Democrats are hoping to also flip enough Senate seats to take the majority in the chamber...
CBS News

Madison Cawthorn is 1st person born in the '90s elected to Congress

 The 25-year-old North Carolina Republican is the youngest member elected to Congress in modern history.
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News

Madison Cawthorn Becomes Youngest Member of Congress Since 1797

 Madison Cawthorn is only 25 years old, but that didn't stop him from being elected to represent North Carolina's 11th Congressional District ... making him the..
TMZ.com

Milwaukee County absentee ballots help flip Wisconsin red to blue Wednesday morning [Video]

Milwaukee County absentee ballots help flip Wisconsin red to blue Wednesday morning

When many people went to bed Tuesday, President Donald Trump was leading in Wisconsin as precincts statewide reported unofficial election results but, during the overnight hours, that all changed when..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:07Published
Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News [Video]

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:09Published
Just Tell Us Who You Voted for, Kim [Video]

Just Tell Us Who You Voted for, Kim

Your 191 million followers are listening.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:00Published

Why selective outrage by BJP on Arnab Goswami's arrest, asks Congress

 After the BJP targeted the Congress over arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, the Congress termed the outrage "selective" and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Congress helped migrant labourers during Covid-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

 "When lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters were forced to walk back to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Modi and Nitish government were committing...
IndiaTimes

The first QAnon-supporting congressional candidate has been elected to Congress

 Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory, has been elected to Congress, Decision Desk HQ projected.
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS NewsJust JaredHaaretz

