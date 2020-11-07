Global  
 

Watch video: 'You could be President', Kamala Harris tells her 4-year-old great-niece

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020
Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris video, where she is seen telling her great niece that "You could be President", has gone viral.

In a video posted by her niece, Meena Harris, the Democratic senator told Meena's 4-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, "You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the...
0
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: 'You Could Be President,' Kamala Harris Tell Her Great-Niece In Social Video

'You Could Be President,' Kamala Harris Tell Her Great-Niece In Social Video 00:39

 In a short exchange posted on social media by Sen. Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, the senator told Meena’s 4-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, “You could be president.”

