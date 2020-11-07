Watch video: 'You could be President', Kamala Harris tells her 4-year-old great-niece

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night
Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night
The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..
Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral
Let this be your election week balm.
Indian village where Kamala Harris' grandfather was born prays for her win
A village in southern India's Tamil Nadu state held a special prayer for US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris on November 4.