Look forward to celebrating Diwali at the White House next year: Biden, Harris

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali and said that hopefully next year the festival will be celebrated at the White House in person.

"On behalf of our families, we wish a happy Diwali to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, and everyone celebrating...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year 01:42

 Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election. Mr Trump said that he refuses to have anotherlockdown despite coronavirus cases surging across the country.

