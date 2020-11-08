Donald Trump to lose special privileges on Twitter in January
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () From January 20 next year when the US President-Elect *Joe Biden* takes office, *Donald Trump* will lose special privileges on Twitter and his tweets will be treated as any other user.
Twitter gives special privileges to world leaders and some other officials, leaving rule-breaking content online if there's "a clear public...
Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...
Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively. With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare..