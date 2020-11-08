Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump to lose special privileges on Twitter in January

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
From January 20 next year when the US President-Elect *Joe Biden* takes office, *Donald Trump* will lose special privileges on Twitter and his tweets will be treated as any other user.

Twitter gives special privileges to world leaders and some other officials, leaving rule-breaking content online if there's "a clear public...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets 00:36

 Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Twitter Bios Now Reflect Victories [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Twitter Bios Now Reflect Victories

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively. With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris [Video]

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims [Video]

Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims

Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

US election comes as a test of the rule of law

 The current electoral struggle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House is markedly different from all previous election campaigns in the United...
PRAVDA

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden takes...
The Verge