Dave Chappelle got very real during his Saturday Night Live monologue. While hosting the show on Saturday (November 7), the 47-year-old comedian addressed Donald...

David Letterman's interview with Dave Chappelle on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction gives us more insight into Chappelle's life and what shaped him Last week when I posted about Adele’s SNL episode, I wondered whether or not Dave Chappelle would be back to host the show’s post-election episode and indeed...

Lainey Gossip 4 days ago