You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hoosiers react to history-making election



Local residents react to Kamala Harris becoming the first Black female vice-president. Credit: RTV6 The Indy Channel Duration: 02:17 Published 7 hours ago Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election



Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published 7 hours ago Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House



Joe Biden’s projected win will restore a century old tradition: the White House will once again have a first pet. Actually, two. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:23 Published 8 hours ago