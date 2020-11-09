Pfizer vaccine found 90% effective against COVID-19
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Taking a big jump towards delivering an effective vaccine to fight the pandemic, US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech on Monday said that their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing *COVID-19* in first interim analysis of data from late stage Phase-3...
