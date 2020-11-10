Ethiopia: Ethnic Strife Threatens All-Out Civil War
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
By Lisa Vives
Those who held high hopes for peace in the Horn of Africa are troubled by the rise in conflicts across the region with fears growing of a potentially destabilizing civil war. The latest conflict pits the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed against the Tigray people who see themselves side-lined from power...
