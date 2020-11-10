Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug gets emergency approval in US

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Drug regulators in the US have given emergency use approval for Eli Lilly and Co's investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adult and pediatric patients.

The treatment called, bamlanivimab, is authorised for patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. approves first COVID-19 antibody treatment

U.S. approves first COVID-19 antibody treatment 01:50

 U.S. regulators on Monday authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions. Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval [Video]

Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval

Biogen has shown "exceptionally persuasive" evidence that its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug is effective, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Wednesday, elevating its chances of a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits [Video]

Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits

Regeneron said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:56Published
Lilly profit hit by COVID-19 drug costs [Video]

Lilly profit hit by COVID-19 drug costs

Eli Lilly and Co fell short of analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to increased costs to develop COVID-19 therapies and lower demand for some its major drugs, including..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Drug Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Non-hospitalized Patients

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY) investigational monoclonal antibody therapy...
RTTNews

US Allows Emergency Use of COVID-19 Antibody Drug

 The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring...
VOA News

Drug maker Eli Lilly strikes $375 million deal with US government for COVID-19 antibody treatment

 (Natural News) American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly has agreed to supply the U.S. government with its experimental COVID-19 antibody medication. The company...
NaturalNews.com