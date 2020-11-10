Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug gets emergency approval in US
Drug regulators in the US have given emergency use approval for Eli Lilly and Co's investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adult and pediatric patients.
The treatment called, bamlanivimab, is authorised for patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing...
