Cal Cunningham concedes to Thom Tillis in North Carolina Senate race

Upworthy Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham conceded to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., on Tuesday in North Carolina's Senate race, a week after...
News video: Hose Majority Whip: We Lost Seats Due To

Hose Majority Whip: We Lost Seats Due To "Defund The Police" 00:37

 Rep. Jim Clyburn is one of the most respected members of the congress. He's a Democratic powerhouse who is credited with resurrecting Joe Biden's struggling Presidential campaign. According to Business Insider, Democrats won the White House but had substantial losses in the House and Senate. Clyburn...

