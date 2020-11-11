Global  
 

European Commission Sends Statement Of Objections To Amazon

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
European Commission Sends Statement Of Objections To AmazonThe European Commission has informed Amazon of its preliminary view that it has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online retail markets. The Commission takes issue with Amazon systematically relying on non-public business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's...
