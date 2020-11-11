Geopolitics Of The Nagorno-Karabakh War – Analysis
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
Much has been written about the ongoing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. After all, and not unlike the Russo-Georgian War that took place in 2008, this episode represents a confirmation that direct military confrontations between national states have not completely disappeared...
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
Much has been written about the ongoing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. After all, and not unlike the Russo-Georgian War that took place in 2008, this episode represents a confirmation that direct military confrontations between national states have not completely disappeared...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources