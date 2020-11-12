|
|
NY Governor Orders Restaurants, Bars and Gyms To Close At 10 P.M.
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting Friday gyms and any business with a state liquor license must close at 10 p.m.
Indoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to 10 people. New York City was able to keep outbreaks relatively contained — after it was once the epicenter of the...
